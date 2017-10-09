Derek Willis: Waived by Pistons
Willis was waived by the Pistons on Monday, Rod Beard of the Detroit News reports.
Willis saw just two minutes of action during the preseason with the Pistons, which wasn't enough time for him to make a lasting impact on the coach staff. He's now been let go ahead of the regular season, though he's expected to join the Pistons' G-League affiliate, the Grand Rapids Drive, for the upcoming campaign.
