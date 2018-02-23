Willis will miss the next two games due to participating for Team USA in FIBA World Cup Qualifying.

Willis was added to the 12-man roster for Team USA in the FIBA World Cup Qualifying games which will conclude on Feb. 26 and resume in June. As a result, the first-year player out of Kentucky is expected to return to the Drive when they host the Mad Ants on Feb. 28. Willis is averaging a fine 11.9 points and 6.6 rebounds across 33 games played this season.