Derek Willis: Will miss next two games
Willis will miss the next two games due to participating for Team USA in FIBA World Cup Qualifying.
Willis was added to the 12-man roster for Team USA in the FIBA World Cup Qualifying games which will conclude on Feb. 26 and resume in June. As a result, the first-year player out of Kentucky is expected to return to the Drive when they host the Mad Ants on Feb. 28. Willis is averaging a fine 11.9 points and 6.6 rebounds across 33 games played this season.
