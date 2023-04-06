The Pelicans waived Seabron on Thursday, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Seabron, an undrafted rookie out of NC State, was operating under a two-way deal but made just five appearances for the NBA squad and played only 2.4 minutes per game during those contests. Across 44 G League appearances, Seabron averaged 16.8 points while shooting 49.9 percent from the field in 33.7 minutes per game.