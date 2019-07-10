Dererk Pardon: Signs deal to play in Belgium
Pardon has reached a deal with the Belgian club Spirou Charleroi, Nicola Lupo of Sportnado.com reports.
The former Northwestern center, who averaged 14.0 points and 7.8 rebounds during his senior year, was a long shot to make the Magic's roster despite appearing for their summer league team. He'll take his talents to Europe, where he'll play for Spirou Charleroi of the Pro Basketball League.
-
Free Agency Fantasy Losers
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who lost Fantasy value heading into...
-
Free Agency Fantasy Winners
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who comes out with more Fantasy value...
-
NBA free agency: Second wave signings
As the basketball world awaits word on Kawhi Leonard, Nick Whalen analyzes the second wave...
-
NBA free agency: The early impact
NBA free agency opens with superstars and role players flying off the shelves. Nick Whalen...
-
NBA's early offseason implications
Anthony Davis to L.A.? What about Kawhi Leonard? The two superstars headline early offseason...
-
Fantasy impact of 2019 class
Is this year's rookie class filled with potential Fantasy difference makers? It might be better...