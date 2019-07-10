Dererk Pardon: Signs deal to play in Belgium

Pardon has reached a deal with the Belgian club Spirou Charleroi, Nicola Lupo of Sportnado.com reports.

The former Northwestern center, who averaged 14.0 points and 7.8 rebounds during his senior year, was a long shot to make the Magic's roster despite appearing for their summer league team. He'll take his talents to Europe, where he'll play for Spirou Charleroi of the Pro Basketball League.