Alston posted 20 points (8-11 FG, 4-5 3Pt), one rebound, two assists and two steals across 19 minutes in Wednesday's 114-111 loss to the G League Ignite.

Alston had arguably his best game of the season Wednesday, shooting incredibly efficiently in his role coming off the bench against the Ignite. He likely won't have this type of performance every game -- he is shooting 35.8 percent from the field and 27.7 percent from deep this year -- but he will aspire to replicate this level of efficiency in the future.