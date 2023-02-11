Favors wasn't re-signed after his 10-day contract with the Hawks expired on Jan. 20, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
With Clint Capela and Onyeka Okongwu back to full health, the Hawks didn't have a need to keep Favors around as a third option at center. He didn't appear in any games for Atlanta during his week-and-a-half-long stint with the team.
More News
-
Derrick Favors: Inks deal with Atlanta•
-
Rockets' Derrick Favors: Will be waived by Rockets•
-
Thunder's Derrick Favors: Gets dealt to Houston•
-
Thunder's Derrick Favors: Exercises player option for 2022-23•
-
Thunder's Derrick Favors: Won't return this season•
-
Thunder's Derrick Favors: Remains without timetable•