Favors is signing a 10-day contract with the Hawks on Tuesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Favors hasn't played in the NBA this season after being waived by the Rockets in October. His signing may be insurance if Clint Capela (calf) is out for an extended time. Favors averaged 5.3 points and 4.7 rebounds in 16.7 minutes across 39 games for the Thunder last in 2021-22.