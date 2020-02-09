Derrick Griffin: Notches double-double in loss

Griffin scored 10 points (5-8 FG, 0-1 FT) and grabbed 10 rebounds in a G League loss to Oklahoma City on Saturday.

Griffin managed to record his second double-double of the campaign despite logging only 20 minutes of action. Nonetheless, the playing time was a season high for the 26-year-old. He has now notched 13 or more minutes in each of his last six games after failing to do so through his first seven contests of the campaign.