Derrick Griffin: Registers double-double Sunday

Griffin totaled 20 points (9-11 FG, 1-3 FT) and 11 rebounds in Sunday's loss to Agua Caliente.

After being held to four points or fewer in each of his first eight contests, Griffin exploded for a career-high 20 in only 19 minutes of action. He also tallied a career-best 11 boards. Perhaps his contributions will lead to more playing time as Griffin was averaging only 7.6 minutes per game entering Sunday.