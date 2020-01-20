Derrick Griffin: Registers double-double Sunday
Griffin totaled 20 points (9-11 FG, 1-3 FT) and 11 rebounds in Sunday's loss to Agua Caliente.
After being held to four points or fewer in each of his first eight contests, Griffin exploded for a career-high 20 in only 19 minutes of action. He also tallied a career-best 11 boards. Perhaps his contributions will lead to more playing time as Griffin was averaging only 7.6 minutes per game entering Sunday.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.