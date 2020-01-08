Derrick Griffin: Returns to action Tuesday
Griffin logged four scoreless minutes in Tuesday's loss to Rio Grande Valley.
Griffin had not played since Dec. 28, so his presence on the court Tuesday -- albeit in limited fashion -- was a welcome sign. The 26-year-old missed much of the season due to injury and has logged no more than 10 minutes in any contest in which he has played.
