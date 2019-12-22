Derrick Griffin: Scores first points of season
Griffin tallied four points (2-4 FG) and seven rebounds in a victory over Canton on Saturday.
Though his overall output was modest, Griffin impressed by accumulating all of his statistical production in only eight minutes on the court. The 26-year-old will need some time to return to playing shape after missing the first 15 games of the season with an undisclosed injury.
