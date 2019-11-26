Derrick Griffin: Sidelined by long-term issue
Griffin (undisclosed) is dealing with a long-term injury.
The length of Griffin's expected absence remains unclear, but it seems unlikely he will return to the floor anytime soon. The 26-year-old forward has yet to play in a game this season but averaged 5.5 points and 3.5 boards over 25 contests for the South Bay Lakers in 2018-19.
