Derrick Jones: Returns and adds 24 points
Jones added 24 points (7-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 8-9 FT), four rebounds, three assists, three blocks and one steal during Tuesday's 119-105 win over Santa Cruz.
The 6-7 forward returned to the G-League after a brief stint with the Heat and picked up right where he left off. Tuesday's performance was the 10th time this season where he has scored past the 20-point mark. Currently, Jones is averaging an impressive 17.1 points and 7.3 rebounds across 25 games played with Sioux Falls.
