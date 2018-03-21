Derrick Jones: Thunderous game
Jones amassed 21 points (9-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 17 rebounds, three blocks, two assists and two steals during the Skyforce's 121-116 loss at Iowa Tuesday.
Jones had a monster game Tuesday, finishing with a season high 17 rebounds while recording his seventh double-double this season. The former UNLV standout has been an effective offensive contributor for Sioux Falls all season long, as his season averages of over 17 points and seven rebounds per contest proves.
