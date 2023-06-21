Jones will decline his $3.3 million player option for the 2023-24 season, making him an unrestricted free agent, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Jones made 64 appearances for the Bulls last year, averaging 5.0 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.1 steals-plus-blocks across 14.0 minutes per game. He shot 50 percent from the field, 33.8 percent from three (1.3 attempts per game) and 73.8 percent from the free-throw line. Jones' defensive versatility makes him an intriguing option on the open market.