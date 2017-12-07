Derrick Jones: Waived by Suns
Jones was waived Thursday by the Suns, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.
Jones was waived in order to create a roster spot for rookie Mike James, who the Suns elected to sign for the remainder of the 2017-18 season. Jones only appeared in five games for the Suns this season and played a total of just 33 minutes while also spending time in the G-League. He'll most likely find a home in the G-League through the end of the season, as Jones hasn't yet been able to carve out much success in the big leagues.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.