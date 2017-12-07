Jones was waived Thursday by the Suns, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.

Jones was waived in order to create a roster spot for rookie Mike James, who the Suns elected to sign for the remainder of the 2017-18 season. Jones only appeared in five games for the Suns this season and played a total of just 33 minutes while also spending time in the G-League. He'll most likely find a home in the G-League through the end of the season, as Jones hasn't yet been able to carve out much success in the big leagues.

