Walton signed a contract Dec. 18 with French club LDLC ASVEL.

Walton reached a deal with the club just days after the 76ers cut him near the end of the preseason. The 25-year-old point guard previously saw action with the Clippers and Pistons in the 2019-20 season, making 26 appearances and averaging 2.0 points in 9.5 minutes per game.