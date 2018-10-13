Derrick Walton Jr.: Waived by Bulls
Walton was waived by the Bulls on Saturday.
Walton, who saw 147 minutes for the Heat last season, struggled to find run for Chicago during the preseason. It's possible he finds another camp deal prior to the beginning of the season, but a likely scenario is that he continues his career in the G-League or overseas.
