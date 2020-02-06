Derrick Walton: Won't stick with Atlanta
Walton, who was acquired from the Clippers on Thursday, will be waived by the Hawks, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Walton wasn't projected to play much behind the likes of Trae Young and Jeff Teague, so this move isn't all too surprising. When seeing more than 10 minutes this season (nine games), Walton is averaging 4.9 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists.
