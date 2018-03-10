Derrick White: Finishes with 26 in demolish
White finished with 26 points (10-20 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal during Friday's 144-155 demolish of the Bighorns.
White has been fluctuating between the NBA and the G League at times but whenever he plays for Austin, he produces big time. The 6-5 guard wrapped up the week scoring 85 total points during the three Austin wins. During his first stint in the league, the former Colorado star is averaging 18.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists.
More News
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...