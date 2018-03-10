White finished with 26 points (10-20 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal during Friday's 144-155 demolish of the Bighorns.

White has been fluctuating between the NBA and the G League at times but whenever he plays for Austin, he produces big time. The 6-5 guard wrapped up the week scoring 85 total points during the three Austin wins. During his first stint in the league, the former Colorado star is averaging 18.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists.