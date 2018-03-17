Derrick White: Leads G League Friday
White totaled 37 points (11-21 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 12-13 FT), nine assists, seven rebounds, three steals and three blocks during Friday's 103-90 win over Iowa.
White lead all G League scorers Friday as he also contributed with many superb tallies in every major statistical categories. The rookie out of Colorado is currently shooting the ball at a high percentage at 46.0 percent with many of his shots coming from outside the paint. The 6-5 guard is adding 19.2 points and 4.9 rebounds for Austin this season.
