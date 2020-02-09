Play

Rodriguez scored 14 points (7-12 FG, 0-0 3Pt, 0-2 FT) and added four rebounds, one assist, three steals and two blocks in Saturday's G League win over Northern Arizona.

After posting fewer than eight points in three-straight appearances, Rodriguez has 26 over his last two outings. His last start came seven games ago on Jan. 25.

