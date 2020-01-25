Rodriguez scored 18 points (5-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-7 FT) and added one assist, six rebounds, a block and a steal during Thursday's G League loss to Northern Arizona.

Rodriguez got his second start in a row and put up one of his biggest games of the season as a result. He did have an 18-point effort on Jan. 11, however, so perhaps the 23-year-old is heating up.