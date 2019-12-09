Desi Rodriguez: Nets 18 in win
Rodriguez scored 18 points (7-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and racked up four rebounds, two assists, and two steals during Thursday's G League win over Windy City.
It was one of Rodriguez's better performances with Agua Caliente. He's currently averaging 9.2 points, 5.8 boards, and 2.2 assists in five G League games this season.
