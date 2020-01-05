Play

Rodriguez scored nine points (3-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and added six rebounds and one assist during Friday's G League loss to Maine.

Rodriguez turned in an average performance per his standards so far in the G League this season. Currently, he's at 9.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.8 assists in 14 games this year.

