Desi Rodriguez: Nine points, six boards in loss
Rodriguez scored nine points (3-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and added six rebounds and one assist during Friday's G League loss to Maine.
Rodriguez turned in an average performance per his standards so far in the G League this season. Currently, he's at 9.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.8 assists in 14 games this year.
