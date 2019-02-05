Rodriguez posted 17 points (7-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-5 FT), five rebounds and two assists in the loss Monday to the Hustle.

Rodriguez put together one of his best offensive games of the season, easily jettisoning past his season average of 9.9 points. The 22-year-old has been a frequent member of Caliente's second unit, averaging 26.9 minutes per contest.