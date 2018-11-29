Desi Rodriguez: Solid performance off bench
Rodriguez finished Wednesday's loss to the Charge with 17 points (5-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five assists and two rebounds.
Rodriguez came off the bench but still finished the night with 31 minutes, proving effective for an Agua Caliente squad that saw just eight player step onto the court Wednesday. The undrafted rookie is averaging 11.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.0 steals in eight games this season.
