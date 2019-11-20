DeVaughn Akoon-Purcell: Buries five threes
Akoon-Purcell registered 25 points (7-12 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block across 29 minutes during Tuesday's 116-104 win over the Vipers.
Akoon-Purcell contributed 29 strong minutes and enjoyed a successful day from beyond the arc, hitting five of eight attempts. He posted a plus-23 net rating and figures to continue providing effective minutes off the bench for the Blue moving forward.
