DeVaughn Akoon-Purcell: Drops 22 points Saturday
Akoon-Purcell tallied 22 points (10-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and a steal across 40 minutes of G League action during Saturday's 127-104 win over Stockton.
The 26-year-old paced the team in scoring along with Deonte Burton with 22 points Saturday. Through nine games this year, Akoon-Purcell is averaging 21.2 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.3 steals across 31.4 minutes.
