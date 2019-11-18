Akoon-Purcell registered 21 points (8-11 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and two steals across 26 minutes during Sunday's tilt with Westchester.

The 26-year-old enjoyed an efficient shooting night while draining all three of his attempts beyond the arc. He was aggressive on the offensive glass, as all five of his rebounds surprisingly came off his own teammates' misses. Akoon-Purcell will continue to provide scoring off the bench for the Blue moving forward.