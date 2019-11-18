DeVaughn Akoon-Purcell: Effective off bench
Akoon-Purcell registered 21 points (8-11 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and two steals across 26 minutes during Sunday's tilt with Westchester.
The 26-year-old enjoyed an efficient shooting night while draining all three of his attempts beyond the arc. He was aggressive on the offensive glass, as all five of his rebounds surprisingly came off his own teammates' misses. Akoon-Purcell will continue to provide scoring off the bench for the Blue moving forward.
More News
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.