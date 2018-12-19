DeVaughn Akoon-Purcell: Heads overseas
Akoon-Purcell has signed with Hapoel Tel Aviv of the Israeli Premier League, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.
Akoon-Purcell appeared in seven games for the Nuggets this season, totaling 22 minutes. In two G League appearances, he averaged 24.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.0 steals in 29.0 minutes. Denver, as a result of injuries, was forced to use up Akoon-Purcell's 45 days of NBA eligibility quickly. It seems he would rather test his luck overseas than in the G League for the time being.
