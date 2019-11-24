DeVaughn Akoon-Purcell: Leads team in scoring
Akoon-Purcell registered 22 points (8-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and two assists across 23 minutes during Friday's G League loss to Memphis.
Akoon-Purcell paced the team in scoring off the bench Friday, shooting an efficient 8-for-11 from the field. The 26-year-old has become one of the most effective contributors for Northern Arizona.
More News
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...