Akoon-Purcell registered 22 points (8-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and two assists across 23 minutes during Friday's G League loss to Memphis.

Akoon-Purcell paced the team in scoring off the bench Friday, shooting an efficient 8-for-11 from the field. The 26-year-old has become one of the most effective contributors for Northern Arizona.