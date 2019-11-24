Play

Akoon-Purcell tallied 18 points (8-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 0-1 FT) and added nine rebounds, three assists and a steal across 32 minutes during Saturday's G League loss to the Legends.

Akoon-Purcell continues to see starter-level usage, as he played 32 minutes Saturday and averages 28.2 on the season. He's also averaging 23.2 points on 64.1 percent shooting along with 5.6 boards per game.

