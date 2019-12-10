Akoon-Purcell scored 30 points (10-19 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT) to go along with six rebounds, one assist and one block across 31 minutes during Sunday's 128-115 loss to the Legends.

The 26-year-old posted a season-high 30 points thanks to his green light from beyond the arc, launching 10 and hitting four. He went 6-for-9 from the rest of the field and made both attempts from the free-throw line. His modest rebound and assist totals were indicative of his score-first mentality Saturday, but it didn't translate to a win, as the Blue fell to the Legends.