DeVaughn Akoon-Purcell: Sits with ankle injury
Akoon-Purcell missed Wednesday's game against the Stars due to an ankle injury.
The extent of the injury remains unclear, and there is no available timetable for his return. Akoon-Purcell has been one of the Blue's most-effective players this season, and the Blue's scoring troubles Wednesday showed that he would be missed if he were to miss extended time.
