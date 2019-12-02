DeVaughn Akoon-Purcell: Struggles from deep
Akoon-Purcell registered 18 points (8-17 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, one steal and block across 35 minutes during Saturday's 133-113 loss to the Memphis Hustle.
The 26-year-old couldn't get it going from behind the arc Saturday, failing to hit on all four of his attempts. He's been a reliable shooter thus far this season, shooting 45.7 percent from three and 58.8 percent from the field, but Akoon-Purcell had an off day Saturday. He managed to tally nine boards and three assists, but he ended the game with a minus-26 rating. He'll look to bounce back Monday night against Iowa.
