Canandy generated 16 points (6-13 FG, 4-9 3Pt), seven rebounds and five assists in 36 minutes during Friday's loss to Santa Cruz.

Cannady provided above-average contributions in both rebounds and assists as he finished as the only starter for Long Island without a negative net rating. He's had a decent season, though his shot continues to lag behind expectations as Cannady's hitting just 38.9 percent of his field goals and 36.2 percent of his threes on the year.

