Devin Cannady: All-around effort in loss
Canandy generated 16 points (6-13 FG, 4-9 3Pt), seven rebounds and five assists in 36 minutes during Friday's loss to Santa Cruz.
Cannady provided above-average contributions in both rebounds and assists as he finished as the only starter for Long Island without a negative net rating. He's had a decent season, though his shot continues to lag behind expectations as Cannady's hitting just 38.9 percent of his field goals and 36.2 percent of his threes on the year.
More News
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...