Cannady provided 18 points (5-15 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, two steals and an assist in 33 minutes during Sunday's loss to Maine.

Cannady found his stroke from behind-the-arc, drilling five threes in Sunday's near loss. While Cannady's a three-point specialist, he's been able to generate some solid complementary stats. In eight games, he's providing 13.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 3.0 threes in 32.8 minutes.