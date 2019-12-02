Play

Cannady provided 18 points (5-15 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, two steals and an assist in 33 minutes during Sunday's loss to Maine.

Cannady found his stroke from behind-the-arc, drilling five threes in Sunday's near loss. While Cannady's a three-point specialist, he's been able to generate some solid complementary stats. In eight games, he's providing 13.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 3.0 threes in 32.8 minutes.

More News
Our Latest Stories