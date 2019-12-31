Devin Cannady: Drops 33 in win
Cannady amassed 33 points (13-22 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 1-1 fT), eight rebounds and three assists in 30 minutes during Friday's win over Erie.
Cannady dominated the Bayhawks, en route to a new season-high point total. The impressive rookie's averaging 15.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 33.2 minutes per game on the season.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...