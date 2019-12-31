Cannady amassed 33 points (13-22 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 1-1 fT), eight rebounds and three assists in 30 minutes during Friday's win over Erie.

Cannady dominated the Bayhawks, en route to a new season-high point total. The impressive rookie's averaging 15.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 33.2 minutes per game on the season.