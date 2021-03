Cannady had 22 points (9-17 FG, 4-9 3Pt), six rebounds, four assists and a block across 32 minutes in Thursday's win over Delaware.

Cannady ended the G League's regular season by scoring in double digits for four straight games, and he came up big on offense in the playoffs since he had already scored 14 points against Santa Cruz on Tuesday. Cannady was also chosen as the Finals' MVP since he carried Lakeland to the title and ended as the team's highest-scoring player.