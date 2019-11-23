Devin Cannady: Eight points in start
Cannady supplied eight points (3-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt), four assists and a rebound in 32 minutes Friday against Canton.
Cannady had a relatively silent night, despite managing to see 32 minutes of run. The Princeton alum's carved out a solid rotational role for Long Island after being cut by their parent club ahead of the season. Across five games, including four starts, Cannady's averaging 13.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.0 steal in 32.6 minutes.
