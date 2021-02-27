Cannady registered 24 points (9-12 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight assists, two rebounds and a steal across 31 minutes in Friday's win over Delaware.

Cannady paced Lakeland in both points and assists, so this was undoubtedly his best game of the season, but what stands out more is the fact that he missed only three of his 12 field-goal attempts. Cannady is averaging 11.4 points per game but is undoubtedly moving in the right direction following his recent displays -- he has scored in double digits in four of his last five contests.