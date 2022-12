Cannady posted 29 points (9-18 FG, 6-13 3PT, 5-5 FT), five assists and one rebound in 33 minutes of Friday's 111-100 loss to the G League Warriors.

Cannady notched his best scoring output on the season and was the only South Bay player to record more than 12 points in the contest. In 13 appearances, he has averaged 13.9 points, 3.3 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 1.1 steals.