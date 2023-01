Cannady scored 30 points (9-16 FG, 6-11 3PT, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, five assists and two steals in 36 minutes of Monday's 143-132 win over the Wolves.

Cannady continued his hot streak Monday, shooting over 50 percent from the field while burying at least four deep balls in each of his past two appearances. In the three games prior to this stretch, Cannady had totaled just 16 points on 6-of-25 shooting.