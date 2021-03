Cannady delivered 11 points (4-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt), four rebounds, five assists, a steal and a blocked shot across 26 minutes in Monday's win over Greensboro.

Cannady has shifted between the bench and the starting lineup this season, but he's been finding ways to leave his mark offensively and has scored in double digits in five of his last seven outings. He has also drained multiple threes in four of his last five contests.