Devin Cannady: Held out Tuesday
Cannady was held out of Tuesday's game against the Blue for an undisclosed reason.
It's unclear what exactly caused Cannady's absence as details surrounding the issue are sparse. He can tentatively be considered day-to-day coming out of the All-Star break.
