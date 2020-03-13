Cannady recorded 25 points (11-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and two steals in 30 minutes during Sunday's loss to the Swarm.

Cannady had one of his best scoring outputs of the year though he was unable to provide much else. One of the steadiest members of Long Island's rotation, the 23-year-old's averaging 14.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.9 threes, 2.8 assists and 1.2 steals in 31.0 minutes on the year.