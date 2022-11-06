Cannady recorded 26 points (8-14 FG, 6-10 3PT, 4-4 FT) and four assists in 32 minutes of play in South Bay's 127-122 win over the Kings on Saturday.

Cannady filled his role as a shooting guard to perfection Saturday, tallying the second-most points for the Lakers while knocking down a team-high six three-pointers. Although Cannady may have his role cut down if South Bay puts a priority on youth development with rookie guards Max Christie and Scotty Pippen currently coming off the bench, it will be hard to deny Cannady big minutes if he maintains this level of efficiency.