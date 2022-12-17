Cannady poured in 26 points (9-12 FG, 5-6 3PT, 1-2 FT) to pair with four rebounds, three assists and 2 steals in 26 minutes of Thursday's 131-95 win over Ontario.

Cannady shot the lights out Thursday, leading all starters with 26 points at a 75 percent clip. He was incredible despite having his minutes limited due to the blowout and tied the team-high in steals. Although Cannady shouldn't be expected to shoot this well most nights, he has certainly shown the ability to put up massive scoring outputs every so often.