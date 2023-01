Cannady logged 23 points (8-11 FG, 5-6 3PT, 2-2 FT)one rebound one assist and two steals across 36 minutes of action in Thursday's 127-117 win over Motor City.

Cannady registered the most playing time of any South Bay player for good reason, as the shooting guard kept finding the bottom of the basket. He drilled five three-pointers in the match and led all scorers with 23 points on his way to a game-high 12 plus/minus.